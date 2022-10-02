Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.(Jacob Elliott)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.

According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

The remaining five occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402 441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Suspected murder-suicide in Bennington leaves 2 dead
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
A Nebraska couple's business in Flordia was destroyed by a hurricane
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

Latest News

Large amounts of smoke seen coming from downtown Omaha
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Summer-like warmth continues
Summer-like warmth continues
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant