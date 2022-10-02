David’s Morning Forecast - Summer-like warmth continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool this morning, but not too chilly around the metro with temperatures in the 50s, above average for early October. A few light showers north of town will fade away by mid-morning, leaving just a few patches of clouds for the rest of the day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, a lot like what we saw yesterday. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s by Noon, with afternoon highs right around 80 in the metro. A little warmer to our west with Lincoln and Columbus topping out in the low to even mid 80s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

More summer-like warmth is expected once again for Monday. We’ll see a few more clouds, but high temperatures will climb into the 80s for much of the area. A southeast breeze gusting up to 25mph helping to pull in that warmth. Clouds increase by Tuesday, but temperatures still stay quite warm with highs in the upper 70s, well above average for this time of year.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

A cold front enters the picture by Wednesday, though we don’t see a huge drop in temperatures at least initially. Highs on Wednesday still reach the low to middle 70s. There may be a few showers in the area Wednesday night as the cooler air really starts to push in. Highs on Thursday fall into the 60s, with 50s possible on Friday. By Saturday morning, temperatures may settle into the upper 30s for much of the area bringing the potential for some frost. However, another warm-up appears to be on the way for next week.

A Fall chill to end the week (WOWT)

