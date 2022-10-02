David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our stretch of beautiful Fall afternoons continued today with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees. Winds have been a touch breezy at times, coming in out of the southeast at 10 to 20mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through 8pm, falling to 64 by 10pm. Skies should be generally clear for most of the night, though we will see some clouds filtering in by early Monday.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 50s to start Monday morning. Pleasantly cool, but still above average for early October. Clouds will continue to stream in throughout the day. We’ll still see sunshine, but not quite the sunny skies we saw on Sunday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still be well above average, warming into the 70s by Noon with highs in the low 80s around the metro. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 25mph at times.

Clouds thicken up Monday night into Tuesday as a storm system slowly spins its way across the high plains. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in central Nebraska on Tuesday, but that rain stays well west of the metro for most of the day. A south breeze will continue, keeping highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A few spotty showers are possible in the Omaha area by the evening or early overnight. However, rainfall amounts look very light, with little to no impact on our current drought conditions.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

That system will eventually allow a cold front to move through, dropping temperatures a few degrees on Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday afternoon. A stronger push of cool air arrives on Thursday with highs falling into the 60s. Thursday night we may dip into the 30s, with some patchy frost possible. Highs on Friday only top out in the 50s, with even cooler conditions Friday night with widespread lows in the 30s and frost becoming more likely. We do see some warming again by the upcoming weekend.

Fall chill arrives late this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.