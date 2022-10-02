6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead as a result of a one-car crash that Lincoln Police describe as the worst in recent history there.

It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential area near 56th and Randolph.

Police responded to a 911 call from an automated iPhone emergency response indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

When officers arrived they located the crashed vehicle that they say had been traveling eastbound. Police say early indications are that the vehicle struck a tree in a yard on Randolph Street.

Five men in their 20′s were found in the car and pronounced dead on scene. The five men included the 26-year-old driver, a 23-year-old, two 22-year-olds and a 21-year-old.

A sixth victim in the crash, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the six victims have not been released pending family notification.

