Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 30
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a violent school fight, a Nebraska couple enduring a hurricane, and the body of a La Vista man who was found dead on a highway.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 30.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
Frustrated parents reached out over a fight at school. The video appears brutally one-sided.
5. 1 dead, 3 injured in northwest Omaha wreck
The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
4. Nebraska couple enduring another flood
After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida.
3. Motorcycle driver killed in crash near Omaha intersection
A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.
2. Sarpy County deputy assault suspect arrested
A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located.
1. Sheriff publicly identifies body found on Highway
Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Parvovirus affecting dogs
5. Father stands watch at daughters’ school
4. John Cena gives back
3. Redhead appreciation day!
2. High schooler is first to earn max score
1. Every passenger gets a free ukulele
