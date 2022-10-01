Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 30

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a violent school fight, a Nebraska couple enduring a hurricane, and the body of a La Vista man who was found dead on a highway.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Sept. 30.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight

Frustrated parents reached out over a fight at school. The video appears brutally one-sided.

5. 1 dead, 3 injured in northwest Omaha wreck

The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

4. Nebraska couple enduring another flood

After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida.

3. Motorcycle driver killed in crash near Omaha intersection

A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.

2. Sarpy County deputy assault suspect arrested

A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located.

1. Sheriff publicly identifies body found on Highway

Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
2. Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
3. Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
4. 2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
5. 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
6. Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Parvovirus affecting dogs

5. Father stands watch at daughters’ school

What he’s doing is perfectly legal. But Thurston County’s sheriff isn’t so sure, and the school district said it’s had a handful of complaints from parents. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3BUIsgC

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

4. John Cena gives back

3. Redhead appreciation day!

👩‍🦰

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 23, 2022

2. High schooler is first to earn max score

1. Every passenger gets a free ukulele

Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday. ✈️ Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3RdSO0F

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 23, 2022
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 23
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 19
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 9
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 2
Top 6 in August 2022
Top 6 in 2021

