Suspected murder-suicide in Bennington leaves 2 dead

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Bennington Police and members of the Sheriff’s Office went to the area of 158th and North 4th Streets in Bennington at 1:38 a.m. Friday.

When law enforcement arrived they found a man and woman, each with a gunshot wound.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bennington Fire Department.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assumed jurisdiction over the case and started an investigation.

Evidence allegedly pointed to a disturbance that happened at the home in which the man shot the woman once before shooting himself.

The woman has been identified by authorities as 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor of Bennington. The man was identified as 44-year-old Richard Cole, also of Bennington.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
Two reported dead after shooting
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
Yashua Martinez, 27
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

Latest News

An open house helps support a good cause for firefighters
Bennington Fire & Rescue hosts open house to support Memorial Foundation
An event helps remember babies who were lost
Heals to the Pavement 5K remembers lost babies
A Nebraska couple's business in Flordia was destroyed by a hurricane
Nebraska couple's Florida business destroyed by hurricane
An open house helps support a good cause for firefighters
Pancake breakfast supports Benning Fire Foundation
A new event helps support small business
First Midwest Chingona Fest for Omaha small businesses