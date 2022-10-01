Suspected murder-suicide in Bennington leaves 2 dead

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Bennington Police and members of the Sheriff’s Office went to the area of 158th and North 4th Streets in Bennington at 1:38 a.m. Friday.

When law enforcement arrived they found a man and woman, each with a gunshot wound.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bennington Fire Department.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assumed jurisdiction over the case and started an investigation.

Evidence allegedly pointed to a disturbance that happened at the home in which the man shot the woman once before shooting himself.

The woman has been identified by authorities as 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor of Bennington. The man was identified as 44-year-old Richard Cole, also of Bennington.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.

