Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant

A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant.

The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth.

The business just opened earlier this week.

No one was injured during the incident.

We are closed for the remainder of the day 😫 I am so sorry 😢 we can’t believe this has happened I am truly thankful that nobody was in our dinning room 🙏

Posted by Papa Reno Pizza of Plattsmouth on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Police say there are several charges pending for the driver.

