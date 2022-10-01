Omaha Chingona Fest supports small business

A new event helps support small business
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first ever midwest Chingona Fest at Stinson Park is supporting small businesses.

Chingona means a tough, empowered woman.

More than 70 tough and empowered women were out in Stinson park Saturday promoting their small businesses.

They’re selling unique clothing, jewelry, handbags, decorations and more. And there are also Latin-themed food trucks.

It was put on entirely by a team of female volunteers. They worked together to give other small businesses exposure in the Omaha community.

“This helps bring more awareness of my business here in the community,” said the host Julia Carrillo. “Because I wasn’t really well known around here. It’s mostly Texas and Cali where most of my supporters are from. But now with this event, I’m getting more known here. That helps me because as I’m getting more known here I’ll be able to have more events later on.”

And there’s still time to make your way to the event, vendors and food trucks will be out Aksarben Village until 9 p.m. Saturday.

