Junkstock starts its two-weekend, 11th Harvest Edition festival

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, Junkstock has grown from a 29-vendor event held on a dairy farm to one of the largest and best in the country, now featuring more than 250 vendors.

Friday is the start of Junkstock’s Harvest Edition weekend. A line of cars around Dodge and 228th Street are all making their way to Junkstock. Organizers say people are here from across the country, so many it’s hard to count.

“We can have tens of thousands of people that show up in a weekend, we have a double weekend so it will happen next weekend too, with this weather, we could have people come back multiple days and enjoying both weekends,” said Danelle Schlegelmilch, P.R. director of Junkstock.

There is a lot to enjoy here with vendors and artists from 28 states. There are more than 40 food trucks and farmers’ market vendors and live music. There will be 13 bands performing over the two-weekend event.

One of the major attractions this year is a giant pumpkin mural.

“It took over a week to build 7,000 dowels, a couple of thousand pumpkins, and it spells out a special message for attendees when they come in, it was inspired by a farm in England that did this project for almost half a century,” said Schlegelmilch.

USA Today says this festival has grown to one of the best in the country.

“To be a top 10 festival in USA Today is a huge honor, we threw out our name in the hat to kind of be included in the list, we didn’t know we would get it or not, so when we saw that run it was a huge moment for us to kind of sit back and say ‘wow,’” said Schlegelmilch.

People have been making their way to Junkstock for years some are here looking for a specific item.

“I’m looking for a certain kind of cabinet and can’t seem to find it anywhere, they had them here a few years ago and we couldn’t get them quick enough they were sold already,” said Jesse Wubbels.

Others come to the festival to browse or just be a part of the event.

“Oh it’s good to walk around you get to see the little puppies and kids and then they have all kinds of crazy stuff you can call it junk but it’s nice little vendors and things. It’s a good time to spend a Friday a day off of work,” said Zack Moore.

Thousands will flock to the 11th annual Junkstock festival at Sycamore Farms this weekend.

But the common thread here at the 11th Junkstock is recycling, doing something new with old stuff to keep it out of the landfill.

Some people call this the Woodstock of garage sales. Call it vintage stuff now, Dana Wickwire sells vintage clothing and says vintage clothing is becoming popular for a couple of reasons.

“People are becoming more eco-conscious, it’s a form of recycling and I think it’s a great form of self-expression. So you can dress however you want and get really creative with it and find really cool and unique items,” said Wickwire.

Dana sells a lot of 90′s clothing but some of the clothes I used to wear are hard to find.

“Bellbottoms are hard to find they’re so in demand right now,” said Wickwire.

Anne Marx is here taking a fashion trip back through time.

“Oh yeah, some of those dresses and the jackets for sure, yeah yeah it’s fun to look at,” said Marx.

There are also a lot of things at Junkstock that have been re-purposed. This is Tracy Babcock’s first year at the festival and she believes it’s important to keep the items she has for sale like her husband’s childhood toys, in circulation.

“That’s a big part of why we do it, just from saving stuff from going to the dump so we can recycle it and turn it into art and other people find value in that,” said Babcock.

There are a lot of vendors at Junkstock dedicated to keeping one man’s junk out of the landfill.

“Mike builds the lamps old junk pipe fittings and stuff like that that people wouldn’t use anymore or broken things that people can’t use anymore,” said Jeff Buol, Recycled Barns.

Junkstock is a dog-friendly event. Kids 12 and under are free and organizers recommend looking for alternate routes to get to the farm instead of just Dodge they suggest Maple Street.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.