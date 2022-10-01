Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility

(Pexels)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora didn’t return from her job in the community Friday night.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services, and also have work opportunities without direct supervision.

The Department of Correctional Services says Viktora is five-feet-and-three-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Tabitha Viktora, 36
Tabitha Viktora, 36(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Viktora was sentenced to 6 to 10 years for attempted robbery in Douglas County. She has a tentative release date of Jan. 14, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
Two reported dead after shooting
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
Yashua Martinez, 27
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

Latest News

One person is injured after a shooting early Saturday
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
1 injured in shooting at 36th and Martin Avenue
1 injured in shooting at 36th and Martin Avenue
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 30
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - More great fall weather