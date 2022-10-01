Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces.

Tj Holzapfel provided new images of where his restaurant Rude Shrimp used to stand.

Now it’s nothing but rubble.

Tj and his wife Lisa Lahners opened the restaurant in March. They say they are relying on their Nebraska roots to stay strong.

