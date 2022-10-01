Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

A Nebraska couple's business in Flordia was destroyed by a hurricane
By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces.

Tj Holzapfel provided new images of where his restaurant Rude Shrimp used to stand.

Now it’s nothing but rubble.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

Tj and his wife Lisa Lahners opened the restaurant in March. They say they are relying on their Nebraska roots to stay strong.

