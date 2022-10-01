High school football Week 6: Bellevue West and Gretna clash in a top ten matchup

The Dragons started hot and Bellevue West made a run.
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six weeks into the high school football season and teams are hitting the bulk of their schedules, making for some intense battles on the gridiron. Here are the highlights from this week’s action.

SCOREBOARD: Friday Night Fever round-up

Bennington vs. Blair

Blair hosting undefeated Bennington.

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn

The Antlers host the Elkhorn North Wolves and if you like offense, this was the place to be.

Millard West vs. Millard North

Millard West rolls past Millard North.

Westside vs. North Platte

Westside on a long trip with a perfect 5-0 record.

Papio South vs. Omaha South

Papio South taking on Omaha South.

Roncalli Catholic vs. Platteview

Both of these teams are 4-1.

Grand Island vs. Kearney

The big one at the Foster Field!

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

