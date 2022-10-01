Federal court sentences Colorado woman for conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Tina Smith, 35, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced Monday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over four years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In an investigation with the FBI and the McCook Police Department, a confidential informant bought meth from Smith and a co-defendant around February 2019 through May 2019 according to the release. The confidential informant set up the purchase with help from officials. It’s reported she was found responsible for at least 30 grams of actual meth.

