David’s Morning Forecast - More great fall weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quiet morning around the metro, not quite as chilly as earlier in the week with temperatures generally in the 50s. A few spotty showers on radar mainly to the west and north of Omaha. A couple rumbles of thunder even in northeastern Nebraska. A few spotty showers may continue through mid-morning for areas around David City, Waterloo, West Point, and Tekamah. Any shower or thunder activity will fade away by mid-morning, with partly to sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures should warm into the 70s by early afternoon, with highs around 80 in Omaha.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be dry in Lincoln this afternoon and evening for the Husker game! Starting the day in the 50s, but it should warm into the 70s by early afternoon with afternoon highs around 82 degrees. A southeast breeze of 10 to 20mph is expected. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 70s by kickoff, falling into the 60s by the end of the game.

Husker Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

More great fall weather is expected on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs near 80. These temperatures are actually nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We get even warm on Monday with highs in the low to even middle 80s. A few more clouds on Tuesday will pull temps back into the upper 70s, but still well above average for early October. Conditions stay dry through at least Tuesday.

Staying dry through Tuesday (WOWT)

A cold front enters the picture on Wednesday bringing an increase in clouds, and possibly some showers Wednesday afternoon or overnight. A couple of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. That front will bring a real taste of fall with highs on Thursday dropping into the 60s, and falling into the 50s on Friday. Overnight lows may fall off into the 30s by Friday or Saturday morning, potentially bringing the first widespread frost to areas around south of I-80, including the Omaha metro.

Temperatures next 5 days (WOWT)

