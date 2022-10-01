David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic evening, staying warm Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning clouds and isolated showers dissipated by mid-morning leaving us with plenty of sunshine and more beautiful weather for the afternoon. Temperatures warmed to around 80 degrees in the metro with a steady southeast breeze at 10 to 20mph. We’ll stay in the 70s through 7pm or so, but quickly cooling after sunset to around 65 by 10pm. Just a few clouds overnight with a light breeze. Lows fall off into the mid and low 50s once again, with some 40s in western Iowa.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A rinse and repeat forecast for Sunday with morning clouds, and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs once again climb above average, topping out near 80 degrees in Omaha, slightly warmer for areas west of the Omaha metro. Southeast breezes once again coming in around 10 to 20mph. Humidity levels remain low, so it will feel very nice for most of the day. Clouds start to increase a little more Sunday night into Monday with lows in the middle 50s.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

More summer-like warmth on Monday with highs climbing a few more degrees into the middle 80s. We stay quite warm into Tuesday with highs still around 80, though there will be more clouds. Conditions stay dry through Tuesday as well. A fall cold front will bring a slight chance for showers to the area on Wednesday, as well as a drop in temperatures. We fall into the mid-70s on Wednesday, 60s on Thursday, and potentially 50s on Friday.

Quiet pattern into next week (WOWT)

That old front may bring the areas first chance for a widespread frost by Friday or Saturday morning. Parts of the area saw a little frost earlier this week, mainly north and east of Omaha. Everyone may see a chance for frost last next week as morning temperatures try to dip into the 30s area wide.

