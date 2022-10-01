CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
Two reported dead after shooting
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
Yashua Martinez, 27
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Federal court sentences Colorado woman for conspiracy to distribute meth
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs