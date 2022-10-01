Bennington Fire & Rescue hosts open house to support Memorial Foundation

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Bennington is one of Douglas County’s fastest-growing cities, and the same can be said of Bennington Suburban Fire District #7.

Several hundred residents came out for an open house and pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire and rescue department’s main station.

It’s been a year since the department made the step up to career staff and they will continue to add more volunteer trainees in the near future.

The open house benefits the Bennington Firefighters Memorial Foundation.

”They’re there to support if a firefighter’s hurt, injured on the job, if they come in contact with some type of serious illness, they’re there to support the families,” said Chief Dan Mallory with Bennington Fire & Rescue.

The memorial foundation also supports a high school cadet program and a college scholarship program in Bennington.

