UNMC to build new innovation hub on Saddle Creek campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers say a new project near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road will promote the growth of medical research.

According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a new innovation hub was approved Friday by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

The new innovation hub will be on UNMC’s new Saddle Creek Campus in Omaha. Construction on the new campus began last year.

UNMC claims the innovation hub project will bring its UNeMed and UNeTech branches together. The goal is to facilitate the growth of research and innovation. The new project will allegedly serve as a place to allow entrepreneurs, investors and innovators to work together.

The innovation hub will be in the renovated 1906 Omaha Steel Castings industrial tract, located south of Farnam Street between 48th Street and Saddle Creek Road.

“The UNMC Innovation Hub at Catalyst is the next step to transform the Saddle Creek Campus from industry to innovation,” said UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD. “The flexible lease space will support entrepreneurial businesses in a collaborative environment, will generate income for UNMC and spur regional economic development.”

Organizers say the new space will be owned by UNMC in a larger development called Catalyst. Remaining space will be leased to biotech and technology startups.

“The Innovations Hub is critical to the development of a start-up and tech/biotech ecosystem and will be the centerpiece for our technology development initiatives,” said Dr. Markin, the associate vice chancellor for business development and executive director of the UNeTech Institute.

The new building will have 40,834 square feet of designated space for UNMC, including 8,510 square feet for UNeMED and UNeTech.

“This innovation space will help us with our ultimate goal of seeing more university technologies developed into products that make the world a better place,” said Michael Dixon, PhD, president and CEO of the UNeMed Corporation.“ “In addition to the new building, the associated entrepreneurship development programs will develop and attract more entrepreneurs and collaborators.”

Construction on the innovation hub is expected to begin this fall. A completion date is estimated for spring 2024.

