Teen convicted of second-degree murder in 2021 Westroads Mall shooting

A 17-year-old has just been convicted of murder for a shooting death inside Westroads Mall last year.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen accused of shooting and killing a man at Westroads Mall in April 2021 was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder on Friday.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, now 17, was on trial for first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Traquez Swift in a shooting at the mall on April 17, 2021, that also left a 22-year-old woman injured.

Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Woolridge-Jones was also found guilty of two counts of use of a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

The jury trial in Douglas County Court was presided over by District Court Judge James Masteller.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said during an early court appearance by Woolridge-Jones that several shots were fired between rival gang members that day, and that investigators were relieved there weren’t more victims.

About a month after the shooting, Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy county attorney, talked about the frightening situation of that day, noting that the shooting happened on a Saturday morning as many people were at the mall.

Police also arrested Woolridge-Jones’ older brother, Brandon Woolridge-Jones, in connection with the shooting. He was charged as an accessory; his case is still pending.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old

Latest News

Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
Offutt Air Force Base celebrates reopened runway
WOWT Radiological disaster drill in Omaha
Radiological disaster drill in Omaha
WOWT Two dead in Bennington home, no danger to public
Two dead in Bennington home, no danger to public
WOWT Omaha murder suspect appears in court
Omaha murder suspect appears in court