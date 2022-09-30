Teen convicted of second-degree murder in 2021 Westroads Mall shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen accused of shooting and killing a man at Westroads Mall in April 2021 was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder on Friday.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, now 17, was on trial for first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Traquez Swift in a shooting at the mall on April 17, 2021, that also left a 22-year-old woman injured.

Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Woolridge-Jones was also found guilty of two counts of use of a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

The jury trial in Douglas County Court was presided over by District Court Judge James Masteller.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said during an early court appearance by Woolridge-Jones that several shots were fired between rival gang members that day, and that investigators were relieved there weren’t more victims.

About a month after the shooting, Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy county attorney, talked about the frightening situation of that day, noting that the shooting happened on a Saturday morning as many people were at the mall.

Police also arrested Woolridge-Jones’ older brother, Brandon Woolridge-Jones, in connection with the shooting. He was charged as an accessory; his case is still pending.

