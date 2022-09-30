Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle.

The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22.

Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m., construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont.

After verifying his identity last week, the Sheriff said Friday that Martinez was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities ask anyone who is familiar with Martinez, or had previous contact with him in Fremont, to contact Investigator Smith at the Sheriff’s Office at (402) 727-2700. The P3 App can also be used to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

