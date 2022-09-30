Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer days heading into October
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmer start in the 50s today will turn into a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It should be a great day all across the area.
South wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are again likely today and will aid in the warmth we build this weekend.
We’ll warm to near 80 degrees all weekend as well.
The forecast for the Husker game looks good too with warm tailgating near 80 degrees but 70s will be in the area by that 6:30pm game time.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.