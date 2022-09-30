Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer days heading into October

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmer start in the 50s today will turn into a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It should be a great day all across the area.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are again likely today and will aid in the warmth we build this weekend.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We’ll warm to near 80 degrees all weekend as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The forecast for the Husker game looks good too with warm tailgating near 80 degrees but 70s will be in the area by that 6:30pm game time.

Husker Game Day (WOWT)

