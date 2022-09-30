Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily

Access to Nebraska Medicine’s emergency department won’t be affected
(WBRC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October.

According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room.

The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department and the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center delivery dock.

The road will be closed Saturday through Oct. 30.

Patients can still access the emergency department as normal.

A road new an emergency room will be closed temporarily
A road new an emergency room will be closed temporarily(WOWT)

During the closure, emergency room traffic will have to come from 44th and Farnam streets. Nebraska Medicine says that is already the most popular route for patients to access the emergency department entrance.

Nebraska Medicine says the closure is for soil stabilization to support the demolition of the former home of the Munroe-Meyer Institute.

