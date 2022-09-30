Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning

One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday.

Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went off.

A bullet hit one of the roommates in the leg.

Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be all that serious.

