Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday.

Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went off.

A bullet hit one of the roommates in the leg.

Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be all that serious.

