Omaha murder suspect appears in court

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas appeared in court for the first time.

Friday morning Wuanya Smith, 20, appeared in court and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Wuanya Smith, 20.
Wuanya Smith, 20.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

The charges are in connection to the death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12.

Smith allegedly fled from Omaha and was arrested in Arkansas in September, but later escaped and was then arrested again.

RELATED: Murder suspect back in Omaha

Smith’s bond was denied. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly

Latest News

A rendering of the UNMC Innovation Hub at Catalyst, which is part of UNMC's larger Saddle Creek...
UNMC to build new innovation hub on Saddle Creek campus
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services
Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle