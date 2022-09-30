Omaha murder suspect appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas appeared in court for the first time.

Friday morning Wuanya Smith, 20, appeared in court and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Wuanya Smith, 20. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

The charges are in connection to the death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12.

Smith allegedly fled from Omaha and was arrested in Arkansas in September, but later escaped and was then arrested again.

Smith’s bond was denied. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

