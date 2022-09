OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Youth Emergency Services about the annual fundraising event, Dance for a Chance. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cut off for purchasing tickets is Monday, Oct. 3. Find out more event details in the interview!

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.