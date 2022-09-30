NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction.

NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with.

NDOT put out a video when they installed the first R-CUT in Humphry last year. Instead of making left turns or crossing traffic, drivers make U-turns at a designated spot.

George Blessing is on the Village Board in Murray, he says even before the construction started traffic would get very bad at the intersection during rush hour.

“That’s one of the major problems, Blessing said. “We have a lot of green trucks going through the area and rock trucks coming down on highway one from the West.”

Blessings said despite this a lot of Murray residents don’t want the R-CUT. They think it will be confusing and would rather NDOT add a stop light in the four-way intersection.

“People here aren’t really excited,” Blessing said.

Data from Cass County shows there have been about 20 crashes at the intersection within the past six years.

Amanda Anderson, a Murray resident, said there are a lot of student drivers and the amount of traffic can be overwhelming for them.

“I’m pleased they’re taking extra steps to make it slightly safer for the students, but I’m not sure how,” Anderson said.

That is why she is leaning towards the R-CUT and not the red light.

“They only have to watch one direction of traffic before they make their turn, A lot of people, if they’re not paying attention, they won’t see that,” Anderson said.

It’s up for the county to decide, but Blessing and Anderson are hopeful they make a decision to keep the community safer.

