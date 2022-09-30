Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022.

The man’s remains were found north of a Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska and Iowa.

Authorities said the man was found with dark pants and boxers and had several tattoos.

After asking for public assistance, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they have identified the man.

The man’s name has not yet been publicly released.

