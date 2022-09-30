Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder

Joshua Larsen
Joshua Larsen(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School on Thursday.

On Thursday at 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of a check welfare. where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. Officers arrived and discovered a 48-year-old male dead inside.

Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old Joshua Larsen of Lincoln. Police said the victim and Larsen were involved in an intimate relationship.

After interviewing Larsen and the witness, and gathering additional evidence, Joshua Larsen was arrested for Second Degree Murder.

Investigators are working to determine a timeline of events leading up to the death.

The Lincoln Police Department is not releasing the victim’s name at this time. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly

Latest News

Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Chase County school bus driver cited following crash; Children remain hospitalized
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients