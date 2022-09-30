Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend on the way

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a breezy few days the wind dies down for the weekend! We keep the mild weather and have a nice stretch of days for anything outdoors. Saturday brings our highs into the low 80s with sunny skies by the afternoon. We’ll be a couple of degrees cooler on Sunday.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)
Junkstock
Junkstock(wowt)

By Tuesday we’ll begin to cool down and welcome back our next chance for isolated showers and storms as a ridge of high pressure breaks down. Chances will be hit or miss but this is our best chance in the next 10 days.

Next rain chance
Next rain chance(wowt)

We’ll be eyeing the end of next week for a big cool down.... highs fall to the low 60s, potentially cooler, starting Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. If the cooling trend continues we may drop to the 30s near the Metro, this could bring a risk for frost by Friday morning.

Chilly air next week
Chilly air next week(wowt)

