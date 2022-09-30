Athlete of the Week: Marian’s Payton Kincaid

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Crusaders wrap up the regular season with a win against Millard West, it also finishes off a great week for Payton Kincaid. Although she simply thought it was average. The numbers though are impressive, Payton hit close to .500 with three home runs plus she pitched a couple shutouts. Not bad for someone who normally plays second base.

Kincaid is part of a senior class of four players who have worked hard to put together a special senior season, they finish the regular season with a 26-2 record following tonight’s 7-3 win. Up next the NSAA softball state tournament.

