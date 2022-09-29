Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a bit more of a breeze today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another chilly morning in the 40s but we’ll be able to rebound just like every other day this week. Highs in the mid 70s are likely for us all today.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds will pick up a bit more today and gust to near 30 mph. Nothing damaging but just a bit more annoying on a beautiful fall day.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

It will be a bit warmer yet into the weekend with a high near 80 likely Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

It looks like a mild day in Lincoln for some football.. Perhaps a bit warm during tailgating but it will be in the mid 70s and cooling by the 6:30pm kickoff.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

