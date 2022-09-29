Rep. Don Bacon undergoes emergency appendectomy

Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon was taken to Walter Reed Hospital late Wednesday night and was treated for appendicitis.

According to a news release from his press office in Washington, D.C., Nebraska’s 2nd District Congressman went to the hospital because he was experiencing “intense abdominal pain.”

Bacon was expected to be release from the hospital Thursday.

“I want to thank the medical team at Walter Reed Hospital for the efficient and swift care they provided not only to me, but those they serve daily,” Bacon said in the statement. “I’m looking forward to a full recovery and quickly returning to work.”

