Rail unions emphasize positives of their tentative deals

(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The two biggest U.S. railroad unions are fighting rumors that they might impose a contract on their members even if they reject the deals that prevented a nationwide strike that could have devastated the economy.

The unions are emphasizing the potential benefits of the contracts that include 24% raises. They are also explaining that the only way a deal would get imposed is if Congress intervenes to block a strike.

One of the 10 other rail unions — the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers — voted Wednesday to join two smaller unions in accepting its deal with the railroads that include BNSF, Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, and Kansas City Southern.

