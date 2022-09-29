Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a Bennington woman has died after being struck in traffic.

Shelby Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant. Police determined that she walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge.

The investigation revealed she walked against the traffic signal. A westbound car traveling in the middle lane collided with Cherek.

Members of a UNO security team performed CPR on her until OFD medics arrived. She was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries.

The 61-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.

