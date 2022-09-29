Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake

An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash.

She was rushed to the hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

