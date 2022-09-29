Omaha residents ‘bike in’ to protest protected lane removal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group gathered late Thursday afternoon at Dewey Park in Midtown to protest the removal of Omaha’s only protected bike lane.

The bike lane has been along Harney Street for more than a year as a pilot project, but last week, Mayor Jean Stothert ordered its removal.

The protected bike lane has been a hot topic in the city for several weeks now. Despite support from City Council last week to extend the pilot project, the mayor and Metro Smart Cities made the decision to remove the lane — a decision that came after the Omaha Streetcar Authority announced the official streetcar route, which will run along Harney Street, too.

Organizers of Thursday’s rally told 6 News that taking away the bike lane is in complete disregard of what Omaha citizens want.

