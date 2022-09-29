Omaha residents ‘bike in’ to protest protected lane removal

A group is gathering at Dewey Park in midtown protesting the removal of the city's only protected bike lane.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group gathered late Thursday afternoon at Dewey Park in Midtown to protest the removal of Omaha’s only protected bike lane.

The bike lane has been along Harney Street for more than a year as a pilot project, but last week, Mayor Jean Stothert ordered its removal.

The protected bike lane has been a hot topic in the city for several weeks now. Despite support from City Council last week to extend the pilot project, the mayor and Metro Smart Cities made the decision to remove the lane — a decision that came after the Omaha Streetcar Authority announced the official streetcar route, which will run along Harney Street, too.

Organizers of Thursday’s rally told 6 News that taking away the bike lane is in complete disregard of what Omaha citizens want.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season
A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

Latest News

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
Bellevue University, Siena Francis House kick off annual backpack drive to help homeless veterans
Hurricane Ian aftermath: 6 News anchor gives updates on damage in Florida