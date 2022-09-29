Omaha police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital late Wednesday night.

Officers were directed to Park Avenue & Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight.

Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers found the wounded victim Lenny Rodriguez, 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or the Crime Stoppers website. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

