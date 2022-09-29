Omaha police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old

Crime
Crime(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital late Wednesday night.

Officers were directed to Park Avenue & Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight.

Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers found the wounded victim Lenny Rodriguez, 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or the Crime Stoppers website. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season
FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google Fiber flags Omaha for high-speed internet service

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
Rusty's Morning Forecast
White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
Omaha metro welcomes White House Hunger plan
Omaha gamer saves life of friend experiencing crisis