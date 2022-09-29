Omaha murder suspect back in Omaha

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha murder suspect has been extradited back to Omaha. Getting him to the city was not easy.

Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of killing Anthony Collins III, 20, on August 12.

Police say Smith fled the city and was eventually captured in Benton, Arkansas.

However, Smith escaped while being held in the Saline County, Arkansas jail. He was eventually found at a residence in Little Rock.

Smith is expected to face charges of second degree murder, use of a gun to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation.

He was also booked for an unrelated charge of accessory to a felony which is related to a 2021 incident in which he allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season
FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google Fiber flags Omaha for high-speed internet service

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
Crime
Omaha police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
Rusty's Morning Forecast
White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.
Omaha metro welcomes White House Hunger plan