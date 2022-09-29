Omaha murder suspect back in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha murder suspect has been extradited back to Omaha. Getting him to the city was not easy.

Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of killing Anthony Collins III, 20, on August 12.

Police say Smith fled the city and was eventually captured in Benton, Arkansas.

However, Smith escaped while being held in the Saline County, Arkansas jail. He was eventually found at a residence in Little Rock.

Smith is expected to face charges of second degree murder, use of a gun to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation.

He was also booked for an unrelated charge of accessory to a felony which is related to a 2021 incident in which he allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop.

