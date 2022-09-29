No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning.

The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.

A window was smashed and quite a few bricks knocked loose.

The good news is that no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.