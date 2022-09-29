New drug to slow Alzheimer’s shows promising results

“We’re excited because it provides hope. It’s going to give people more time at or near their full abilities.”
A new drug showing promising results in clinical trials.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What could be a scientific breakthrough for the millions of people with Alzheimer’s? A new drug showing promising results in clinical trials.

There are more than 35,000 Nebraskans who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter said the results of this clinical trial are extremely promising.

“We’re excited because it provides hope. It’s going to give people more time at or near their full abilities,” said Nick Faustman, Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska, director of public policy.

The late-stage clinical trial of Lecanemab studied 18,00 people around the globe with early-stage Alzheimer’s. It showed those who got the intravenous infusion treatment slowed the decline of memory, judgment, problem-solving, and personal care.

That was compared to those who received a placebo or fake drug.

“It’s showing that it can slow down mild cognitive decline by 27% over an 18-month period,” said Faustman.

The drugmakers have applied for accelerated approval with the FDA which requires they do further trials. Experts believe a decision could come in January.

“We’re still learning about this disease. We’re still encountering families and caregivers wanting to chalk up the cognitive decline as just part of growing old, and we know that’s not the case,” said Faustman.

Without treatment options, experts believe the number of those with Alzheimer’s will grow by 15% in the next decade.

The medical community is also expecting results from another Alzheimer’s drug trial by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title

Latest News

WOWT Promising results of new Alzheimer's drug
Promising results of new Alzheimer's drug
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Protecting your pets from deadly parvo
Omaha animal rescue sees more parvovirus cases
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Protecting your pups from deadly parvo
6 News On Your Side: Protecting your pups from deadly parvo
Nebraska doctors fear the flu will make a comeback