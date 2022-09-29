New drug to slow Alzheimer’s shows promising results

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What could be a scientific breakthrough for the millions of people with Alzheimer’s? A new drug showing promising results in clinical trials.

There are more than 35,000 Nebraskans who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter said the results of this clinical trial are extremely promising.

“We’re excited because it provides hope. It’s going to give people more time at or near their full abilities,” said Nick Faustman, Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska, director of public policy.

The late-stage clinical trial of Lecanemab studied 18,00 people around the globe with early-stage Alzheimer’s. It showed those who got the intravenous infusion treatment slowed the decline of memory, judgment, problem-solving, and personal care.

That was compared to those who received a placebo or fake drug.

“It’s showing that it can slow down mild cognitive decline by 27% over an 18-month period,” said Faustman.

The drugmakers have applied for accelerated approval with the FDA which requires they do further trials. Experts believe a decision could come in January.

“We’re still learning about this disease. We’re still encountering families and caregivers wanting to chalk up the cognitive decline as just part of growing old, and we know that’s not the case,” said Faustman.

Without treatment options, experts believe the number of those with Alzheimer’s will grow by 15% in the next decade.

The medical community is also expecting results from another Alzheimer’s drug trial by the end of the year.

