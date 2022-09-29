NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Danielle Zelazny, 37. (PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Zelazny is serving a two to four-year sentence for a burglary charge out of Lancaster County according to the release. She started her sentence in June 2022 with the eligibility for parole in June 2023 and has a pending release date of June 2024.

Officials advise calling the police or Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.