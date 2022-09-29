NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.
It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Zelazny is serving a two to four-year sentence for a burglary charge out of Lancaster County according to the release. She started her sentence in June 2022 with the eligibility for parole in June 2023 and has a pending release date of June 2024.
Officials advise calling the police or Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.
