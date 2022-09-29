NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Danielle Zelazny, 37.
Danielle Zelazny, 37.(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Zelazny is serving a two to four-year sentence for a burglary charge out of Lancaster County according to the release. She started her sentence in June 2022 with the eligibility for parole in June 2023 and has a pending release date of June 2024.

Officials advise calling the police or Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
Online dealer Carvana refunds Sarpy County SUV buyer after failing to provide title

Latest News

WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
UNO professor shows the healing power of art
Major project in South Omaha neighborhood falls through
New drug to slow Alzheimer’s shows promising results