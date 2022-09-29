Hurricane Ian aftermath: 6 News anchor gives updates on damage in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski gave an update Thursday after a stressful few days of bracing for Hurricane Ian while on vacation at Disney World.

His family is among many stuck in Florida as the state recovers from damages sustained during Hurricane Ian. Air travel into and from the vacation hot spot was shut down Thursday until further notice.

Zawilinski was on a family vacation when Hurricane Ian threatened the area, making landfall southwest of Orlando on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.

Senior Reporter Bayley Bischof, from sister station 10/11 Now in Lincoln, was also vacationing in Florida this week when Hurricane Ian prevented her from returning as planned.

Other Nebraskans have been sharing their Hurricane Ian experiences with 6 News, including a Waterloo couple who moved their business to Florida after enduring the 2019 Heartland Flood.

