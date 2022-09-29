Hurricane Ian aftermath: 6 News anchor gives updates on damage in Florida

Dave Zawilinski shares travel struggles as he works to get his family home from a Disney vacation gone awry.
6 News anchor Dave Zawilinski is currently on vacation in Orlando. He along with his family and thousands of others are stuck.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOWT) - Anchor Dave Zawilinski gave an update Thursday after a stressful few days of bracing for Hurricane Ian while on vacation at Disney World.

His family is among many stuck in Florida as the state recovers from damages sustained during Hurricane Ian. Air travel into and from the vacation hot spot was shut down Thursday until further notice.

NATIONAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian regains strength Thursday as it heads to S.C.

Zawilinski was on a family vacation when Hurricane Ian threatened the area, making landfall southwest of Orlando on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.

Senior Reporter Bayley Bischof, from sister station 10/11 Now in Lincoln, was also vacationing in Florida this week when Hurricane Ian prevented her from returning as planned.

Other Nebraskans have been sharing their Hurricane Ian experiences with 6 News, including a Waterloo couple who moved their business to Florida after enduring the 2019 Heartland Flood.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season
A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

Latest News

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
Bellevue University, Siena Francis House kick off annual backpack drive to help homeless veterans
Omaha residents ‘bike in’ to protest protected lane removal