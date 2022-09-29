House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven

An Omaha family of seven is safe but they don't have a home after a damaging fire.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood.

It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.

It was determined no one was home at the time of the fire according to the release and the fire was put out in under 30 minutes.

OPPD and M.U.D. responded to the fire and Red Cross has offered assistance. There’s a total estimated dollar loss of $72,500.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

