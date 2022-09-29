Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday breezes come with a warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a jump back to the mid 70s Thursday we’ll continue the warm up from there with highs near the low 80s Friday! The breezes stay strong through Friday with gusts into the 20s to near 30 mph.

Gusty Friday (wowt)

Gusty winds will hang on into the evening, factor this into your Friday night plans. Although temperatures are mild into the evening, you’ll likely want a jacket or sweatshirt for Friday night football games with the breeze around.

Friday night football (wowt)

The weekend will be calmer and mild with highs in the low 80s to upper 70s though Monday! Along with the mild weather we’ll also stay dry as a ridge of high pressure stays in place.

Next 5 days (wowt)

By Tuesday we’ll begin to cool down and welcome back our next chance for isolated showers and storms as the ridge breaks down.

Next rain chance (wowt)

