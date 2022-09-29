Creighton sweeps Xavier, improving to 3-0 in the BIG EAST

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton has played the minimum number of sets through three BIG EAST matches, beating Xavier 25-9, 25-17, 25-16. Freshman Ava Martin led with 14 kills, that’s a new season high, Norah Sis had 13. The Bluejays improve to 22-0 all-time against the Musketeers.

Creighton set the the tone in the first set hitting .667, the home team also built a 17-4 lead. Sis had seven kills in the first and Kendra Wait had 14 assists. In the second set, Xavier led 13-10 before the Jays came back to take it with five kills by Martin. Ava also four kills in the third helping the home team jump out to an 8-2 lead before sweeping the match.

21st ranked Creighton is in control against Xavier, a team that’s 2-0 in the BIG EAST. Jays up 18-13 in third set after winning the first two, more tonight @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/SeQ51dVVVX — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) September 29, 2022

They will be back home Friday night against Butler, the match will starts at 6:30 p.m.

