Blackshirts keeping it simple against Indiana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the Huskers allowed over 500 total offensive yards back-to-back weeks at home, interim head coach Mickey Joseph has chosen to simplify Nebraska’s defense going into their game against Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers boast one of the nation’s fastest snapping offenses that averages just over 50 passes per game over their first four contests.

”Play the call and use your technique. Play the call and use your technique. Because that’s a lot of throws that you have to defend. So we’re going to play the call and use your technique,” said Joseph Thursday during his last media availability before Nebraska’s homecoming game.

One of the up-tempo offenses the Huskers defense struggled against this season was Georgia Southern. The Eagles put up 642 total offensive yards in an upset over Nebraska at home, which was ultimately the final nail in the coffin of former head coach Scott Frost’s time with the Huskers. Now with Joseph at the helm of the Huskers football program and Bill Busch as the defensive coordinator, Nebraska is getting back to the basics.

“We cut some calls out. We simplified it. We’re doing what they can do. We’re doing what they can do. And they’ve bought in and think about it. I think they’re going to fly around. And they’re in a good spot right now-- the defense,” said Joseph.

