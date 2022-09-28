Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located.

A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.

When confronting two uncooperative shoplifting suspects, a Sarpy County deputy warns one of them not to drive away.

“Stand right there, don’t you dare put the keys in the vehicle,” the deputy was heard saying.

But she didn’t listen, started the car and put into reverse. While struggling to take the other suspect into custody, the passenger side door lacerated the deputy’s cheek.

“I think he was very lucky,” Capt. Kevin Griger with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. “Easily he could have fallen under or behind that vehicle when the lady pulled out. The injury could have been much worse than just a few stitches.”

Though cut, the deputy arrested Imesha Davis at the scene but investigators allege she wouldn’t name the accomplice who drove away. But that fleeing suspect was captured by a body camera.

In this case, the body camera helped identify the suspect.

The body camera captured at the time of the event the face of the suspect we were looking for that ended up injuring our deputy.”

The body cam video on 6 News led to the arrest of Lakeisha Davis after Sarpy County Crimestoppers received a tip identifying her as the suspect who drove off.

“They moved that investigation forward and they do lead to tips, where at Crimestoppers we are paying out for that information,” Crimestoppers Treasurer Darrin Engleman said.

Engleman gave another example. The arrest of those involved in the roman candle assaults came after airing the video prompted tips.

“Those rewards were asked for by law enforcement and approved by Crimestoppers for payment because that information helped to solve that.”

The tipster providing the identity of the shoplifting suspect who fled could also be eligible for a reward after the case moves through the legal system. But the injured deputy’s body camera gets credit for the video of the face that led to a name.

The arrest affidavit states the two shoplifting suspects are sisters. Besides a shoplifting charge, both face an assault on an officer charge. Lakeisha Davis has assaulting an officer by using a motor vehicle tacked on to her case.

