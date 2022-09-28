Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season

SHENANDOAH, IOWA (WOWT) - The remainder of the football season has been canceled for the Shenandoah High School varsity team.

In a statement, activities director Jon Weinrich said, “The decision comes after many difficult decisions. Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety, and well-being of our football players. Due to numerous season ending injuries by some of our most experienced players, we cannot adequately or safely field a varsity team for the rest of the season.”

Weinrich said the school looks forward to developing the players at the junior varsity level. The school will do everything possible to prepare for future success.

Shenandoah High School is in the Class 2A district in Iowa. It had three games remaining in the regular season. Those were to be against Clarinda, Green County, and Des Moines Christian. In its final game of the season, Shenandoah had a difficult loss of 94-0 against Clarke to bring the season to two wins and three losses.

Just a few weeks ago, the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity team also canceled its season due to several players being sidelined with injuries. The district was not sure it would be able to return to full strength.

