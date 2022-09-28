Sellout streak continues: Nebraska vs. Indiana sold out

Nebraska fans packed Memorial Stadium for the 2019 season opener against South Alabama on...
Nebraska fans packed Memorial Stadium for the 2019 season opener against South Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Bri Mellon / WOWT) (WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s upcoming football game against Indiana is officially sold out, according to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Fans purchased the remaining 1,000 tickets over the past five days to extend the Huskers’ nation-leading streak.

Saturday will mark Nebraska’s 386th consecutive sellout. The streak dates back to 1962.

Alberts said last week the Huskers’ sellout streak would be a “week-to-week” situation. Nebraska has four home games remaining on the 2022 schedule.

The Huskers host Indiana on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on BTN.

