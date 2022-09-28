Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Crisp fall air on the coolest day of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have settled into the 40s and 30s this morning with a Frost Advisory in place for areas north and northeast through 8am today. The metro area should stay well above freezing and avoid any frost though.

Frost Advisory (WOWT)

After that chilly start we’ll be able to warm it up into a nice fall day. It will be the coldest day of the week though with highs in the lower 70s. Abundant sunshine and light southeast winds will make for a comfortable day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

After today we’ll warm to near 80 degrees the rest of the week into the weekend. It should be a bit breezier to end the week to with southeast wind gusts Thursday and Friday likely to reach 30 mph.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

All looks good for the Husker forecast Saturday and all other college games going on around the area too.

Saturday Football (WOWT)

